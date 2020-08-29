Former DHS Official: Trump’s Rhetoric ‘Gives Permission’ To Right-Wing Vigilantes

Articles

Former DHS Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Neumann explained how Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric creates an environment that increases the likelihood of white supremacist and vigilante violence. Neumann has recently endorsed Joe Biden. One of her reasons is that she believes Trump’s “divisive language is indirectly tied to some of the attacks that we have seen in the last two years.” She was referring to white supremacist and right-wing vigilante murders, such as the murder of two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week. Neumann elaborated on that point on MSNBC this morning. Host Zerlina Maxwell noted that while there are no overt links between the alleged Kenosha shooter and white supremacist groups or militias, and that both Kenosha victims were white, this shooting, like previous mass shootings in El Paso and Christchurch, New Zealand “seem to line up” with Trump’s rhetoric. According to Neumann, the key is how Trump’s rhetoric preys on the fears of people who are already fearful.

