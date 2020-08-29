Video Shoots Rand Paul's Whining About A Mob Attack Right Out Of The Water

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 20:03 Hits: 12

After leaving Donald Trump’s big illegal speech, Sen. Rand Paul did a personal test run of the Republican National Convention’s message that chaos and violence reigns in cities under Democratic leadership and would spread under a Joe Biden presidency. And, like the message as a whole, Paul’s claim was visibly false. “Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob,” Paul tweeted. Problem being, there’s video, and it doesn’t show what he says. In the video, protesters surround Paul and his wife as they’re escorted by police. Some “say her name” chants are audible, and a little jostling is visible, with one police officer at one point shoved backward into Paul. But that’s it. That’s the “angry,” “crazed mob.” Rand Paul has faced a helluva lot more violence from his own neighbor.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/video-shoots-rand-pauls-whining-about-mob