The Re-Nomination Of The Mayor Of Shark City

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 12:00 Hits: 8

At the beginning of the pandemic, I compared President Stupid to the mayor in Jaws. This is no longer true. In Jaws, after enough people had died and the existence of a man-eating shark was confirmed when it literally swam up in broad daylight and ate a kid in front of the entire town on the Fourth of July, the shaken mayor finally relented and authorized spending whatever was necessary to kill the shark and save the town. But here in the real world, as the death toll tops 180,000, President Stupid has... ...fired the sheriff... ...fired the shark expert... ...fired the professional shark-hunter... ...put the town drunk, the town crackpot and his own idiot son-in-law in charge of shark stuff... ...declared victory over the shark even as a feeding frenzy of thousands of sharks turns the beach red with blood every day... ...put his idiot children in charge of telling everyone how awesomely their daddy handled the shark thingie... ...and ordered that his renomination party be held waist-deep in the shark-infested waters. The Unmasked Ball: Trump Creates His Own Pandemic-Free Reality Borrowing the White House as a campaign stage, the R.N.C. closed by garden-partying like Covid-19 was over.

