Melissa Francis Whines About Democrats ‘Crowd Shaming’ Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 13:30 Hits: 8

Today, Joe Biden smacked down Trump’s reckless endangerment of lives so that he could have an adoring crowd before him. Mr. President, Americans are canceling weddings and holding funerals without family. They're sacrificing so more Americans don't have to die.But instead of leading by example, you hosted a super spreader event on the South Lawn.When will you take the presidency seriously? https://t.co/DcVUGsZ9a5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020 But even as Francis acknowledged it’s a legitimate point, she did her best to wrap it in bothsidesism, with extra smears of Democrats. First, she primed the viewers to think the criticism was a way for Democrats to deflect from her imaginary conspiracy theory that the party is plotting to keep Biden from having to debate Trump. In fact, Biden has already agreed to the standard three debates. After cohosts Harris Faulkner and Kennedy snickered because Nancy Pelosi walked back her suggestion that Biden decline to debate Trump, Francis baselessly argued that that, along with the “crowd shaming” was just part of the same diabolical plot to keep Biden hidden:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/melissa-francis-whines-about-democrats