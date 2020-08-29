Elie Mystal Teaches Master Class In Civics To CSPAN Caller On How Bills Become Law

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020

It's amazing how just the teensiest bit of work — really, just one more step of the thought or study process — would be enough to dispel so many of the GOP lies. Elie Mystal, clearly animated and willing to share his limitless knowledge, helps this CSPAN caller along when she asks him why, if Democrats liked some of the things in Sen. Tim Scott's bill on criminal justice reform, they wouldn't negotiate. Caller: What is your thought on the justice act that was proposed by Tim Scott? It had things that you said you believed in and you wanted and could be negotiated on and Democrats wouldn't negotiate on it. Why do you think that is? MYSTAL: Nope! That's not true. That's not true that the Democrats would not negotiate on it. Look, I thought Tim Scott's bill was underwhelming, but it's a starting point. There is much more that I want than what Tim Scott had in that bill, but it would be a legitimate starting point for the conversation.

