Published on Friday, 28 August 2020

On the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, President Trump gave a historically long speech on the White House South Lawn. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew takes stock of what he said and — perhaps more importantly — what he didn’t say.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-what-trumps-rnc-speech-means-for-the-next-two-months/