Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 19:54 Hits: 3

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with David Brooks of The New York Times and Jonathan Capehart of The Washington Post about the Republican convention, Wisconsin shootings and the 2020 March on Washington.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/28/907157299/week-in-politics-rnc-2020-march-on-washington-and-shootings-in-kenosha-wis?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics