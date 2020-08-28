ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

The TPM staff live-blogged the final night of the convention. Catch up on all the key moments here.
Jerry Fallwell’s Downfall
The week began with a striking statement from Jerry Falwell Jr., who has headed up Liberty University for more than a decade.
In the statement, Falwell admitted that his wife had carried out an extramarital affair with a Miami pool boy the couple had gone into business with years ago.
On Monday afternoon, Reuters published an exclusive interview with the pool boy, Giancarlo Granda, who claimed that not only did Becki Falwell have a sexual relationship with him, but that Jerry Falwell would sometimes watch the pair have sex.
Yet another instance of excessive police force shocked the nation this week after a Kenosha, Wisconsin officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back, in front of his children, as he was opening his car door. Protests broke out over the shooting in the Wisconsin town.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015