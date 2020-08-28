The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

Trump Hijacks The White House For His Reelection Effort

  • President Trump on Thursday turned the White House into his own personal playground for reelection, festooning the South Lawn with giant “TRUMP” signs as if it were one of his real estate projects.
  • The President’s GOP Convention acceptance speech stretched on for 70 minutes, but the remarks largely rehashed his favorite talking points.
  • Trump leveraged the weight of the White House during the RNC on Tuesday night, too, hosting a naturalization ceremony and announcing a pardon during the convention broadcast.
  • After Kimberly Guilfoyle’s epic and boisterous speech on the opening night of the RNC Monday, the convention took on a more subdued tone. But it still brought plenty of the crazy.
  • The TPM staff live-blogged the final night of the convention. Catch up on all the key moments here.

Jerry Fallwell’s Downfall

Shock And Anguish In Kenosha

  • Yet another instance of excessive police force shocked the nation this week after a Kenosha, Wisconsin officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back, in front of his children, as he was opening his car door. Protests broke out over the shooting in the Wisconsin town.
  • On Tuesday night, two protesters were shot dead after an armed vigilante allegedly fired into a crowd of demonstrators.
  • Police arrested a suspect in the shooting, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois. Rittenhouse’s social media was reportedly replete with pro-police messages.
  • Blake’s father said his son, who remains hospitalized, was paralyzed from the waist down from the shooting. It’s unclear if Blake’s paralyzation will be permanent.

