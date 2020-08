Articles

Published on Friday, 28 August 2020

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said Friday he “fell short” of his own standard when he did not wear a face mask at the White House for President Trump’s speech accepting the GOP nomination for reelection.Tillis, who is in the midst of his own fierce...

