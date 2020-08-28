Far-Right Street Theater Is Only About Creating Illusion Of A ‘Violent Left' Bogeyman

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 19:00 Hits: 12

Why would a pack of violent street-brawling far-right thugs like the Proud Boys show up to demonstrate in a quiet little suburb like Gresham, Oregon—as they did on Wednesday? The official, stated purpose of the demonstration in front of Gresham City Hall was to protest the presence of a Black Lives Matter (BLM) flag on the city’s plaza flag display. But in reality, the reason the Proud Boys showed up with their semiautomatic guns and Trump flags and MAGA hats was to spread fear among the people who live in suburbs—not fear of valiant “Patriots” like themselves, of course, but of Black Lives Matter and the “violent left.” The rally—dubbed a “flag waving” event to support police officers while simultaneously protesting the BLM flag—was organized by a Proud Boy activist from Texas named Alan Swinney, who has made a habit of appearing at Portland area far-right protests, including the August 2019 Portland Proud Boys rally, as well as last weekend’s violence in the city’s downtown area.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/far-right-street-theater-only-about