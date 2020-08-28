First It Was The Immigrant Caravan Coming To Kill You In Your Sleep, Now It's Democrats!

Articles

Published on Friday, 28 August 2020

The country is engulfed in massive civil unrest over the constant maiming and murdering of Black Americans by law enforcement, unrest which has been exacerbated by Donald Trump's unfortunate reaction to these historic events. Instead of trying to be a calming influence and a leader who understands these issues, Trump is cynically using the situation as a political tool to help him get re-elected. In his Thursday night's acceptance speech, Trump characterized peaceful protesters as something everybody can support as did many other speechifying Trump supporters throughout the RNC. But that's an obvious ruse. He exposed himself when Trump gassed peaceful protesters (with the help of our military) to clear a path away from the White House in order to take a very uncomfortable photo-op in front of a church holding up an upside-down Bible like it was covered in acid. In that moment, he lost any chance of being credible on the issue of supporting protesters' right to protest. Kellyanne Conway gave away the store when she told the truth, outlining why encouraging and inflaming these protesters and welcoming militia groups to participate is good politics for Donald Trump.

