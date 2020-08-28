Fox News' John Roberts Gushes Over Trump's Lawbreaking White House Convention Speech

Articles

Here's your sh*t take of the day. John Roberts, of Fox News, thinks from here on out ALL incumbent presidents can and should use the White House as the backdrop for accepting their party's nomination. When I say this could become a model for future incumbents, I’m talking about both parties. You can’t beat the backdrop - and the Washington Monument fireworks blew away any balloon drop I have ever seen. Incumbency is a powerful bully pulpit. The genie is out of the bottle. pic.twitter.com/tCjJico9la — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) August 28, 2020 Sure, Roberts is Canadian, but he has been here for thirty-ish years, so presumably he understands that this is throughly illegal (Hatch Act, anyone?) and a gross abuse of government employees' position for political gain. And guess what? Democrats WOULD NEVER do this. They care about norms and practices, and respect the law — to a fault. So don't try to spray US with that filth, and lure US into that authoritarian, fascist fever dream you were having when you tweeted this bullsh*t, John. Twitter had thoughts. "Cocaine makes you feel awesome so even though it's blatantly illegal and bad for you, people should do it." -John Roberts, translated https://t.co/zbCD1yXNNm

