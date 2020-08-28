MI Investigating Racist Voter Suppression Scheme, Allegedly Tied To Jacob Wohl

Articles

Friday, 28 August 2020

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has posted audio of the robocalls using falsehoods to scare Blacks from voting by mail:. Hi, this is Tamika Taylor from Project 1599, a civil rights organization founded by Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl. Mail-in voting sounds great. But did you know that if you vote by mail, your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants? And be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debt? The CDC is even pushing to give preference for mail-in voting to track people for mandatory vaccines. Don’t be BS’ed into giving your private information to the man. Stay safe, and beware of vote by mail. Benson has condemned this disgusting attempt to suppress the vote and is asking for anyone who has received similar false information to contact her. My office has received a recording of a robocall targeting Detroit voters using racially-charged stereotypes and false information to deter voting by mail. It is an unconscionable, indefensible, blatant attempt to lie to citizens about their right to vote. https://t.co/lgNEh8mtvf — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) August 27, 2020

