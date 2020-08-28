Former Liberty University Student Alleges Coercive Sex Encounter With Becki Falwell

Articles

Friday, 28 August 2020

I just want to point out: This isn't a problem because of the sex, or because Becki Falwell seems to be a sexual adventurer. This is a problem because the Falwells financially benefited from a draconian honor system at Liberty University that resulted in approximately as much money from fines as it did from tuition, and ruined many students' lives. (One of the rules, which cover everything from what music you're allowed to listen to, to what you're allowed to wear to class, is that sex outside of marriage is not acceptable.) Via Politico: A former Liberty University student says Becki Falwell, the wife of the university’s then-President Jerry Falwell Jr., jumped into bed with him and performed oral sex on him while he stayed over at the Falwell home after a band practice with her eldest son in 2008. The student was 22 at the time of the encounter, near the start of Liberty’s fall semester. He said she initiated the act, and he went along with it. But despite his rejection of further advances, he said, Falwell continued pursuing him, offering him gifts and engaging in banter through Facebook messages. “She was the aggressor,” he said. The Falwells, of course, deny it. But if it's anything like other sex scandals, the first story opens a floodgate of other, similar stories. We'll see.

