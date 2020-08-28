The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Maddow Tries To Keep Up With All The Lies In Trump's Acceptance Speech

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Joe Biden does not support abortion at the time of birth. (It's already illegal, despite what anti-choicers claim.) The NYPD has not endorsed Donald Trump for president. Three hundred new miles of border wall have not been built. President Obama signed the Veteran's Choice Act, not Trump. Rachel tried to keep up, but honestly, it's a lot of work. Here's Daniel Dale, doing the thankless task again: "This President is a serial liar."In a lengthy acceptance speech delivered almost entirely from a teleprompter, CNN's @ddale8 says President Trump made at least 20 false or misleading claims https://t.co/qKSEhb8N6d pic.twitter.com/RfqWW2epYS — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 28, 2020 The New York Times, of course, refuses to use the accurate term: He lied. Just say that Trump lies. Quit playing cutesy with words. Be direct. https://t.co/8H1SBonCRp

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/maddow-tries-keep-all-lies-trumps

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version