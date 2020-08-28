The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Friday News Dump: Protesters Surround Rand Paul After Trump Speech, And Other News

Seems like BLM protesters harshed the mellow of the special people Trump illegally entertained on the grounds of the White House for his acceptance speech. Rand Paul was one of the people who required a police escort. I think this is the first time I realized he's a tiny little man, just like his father. Let's put the crowd's reaction in context: The Emmett Till Antilynching Act passed by a tremendous bi-partisan margin of 410-4 in the House. But it has not passed in the Senate because of one man: Rand Paul. Rand Paul has single-handedly prevented this bill from being passed in the Senate. https://t.co/spFNyl60wA — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) August 28, 2020 Rand has his version: Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.

