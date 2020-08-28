Trump Doesn't Care That RNC Was Likely A Superspreader Event

Articles

Jim Acosta shared this astonishing fact: "Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually" is the stated position of Donald Trump's White House. They don't even care about their most ardent supporters and officeholders. WOLF BLITZER: Jim Acosta, first to you. What do you hear about the lack of social distancing. 2,000 people sitting very close and most of them were not wearing masks. JIM ACOSTA: That's right, wolf. We heard a lot of gaslighting and we experienced maybe some super-spreading. I talked about all these people, hundreds of people sitting side by side in the audience, not wearing masks and a Senior White House official brushed off concerns about lack of social distancing. This quote might blow you away. "Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually." Those are the words coming from a Senior White House official about the concerns being raised about this being a possible super spreader event. The president repeatedly whitewashed his record on the virus, saying he was focused on the science and data, making this false statement at an event where people are sitting shoulder to shoulder without wearing masks. The way that this place tomorrow morning, the speech tomorrow morning and what we saw here tonight may not be as important as what we see a couple of weeks from now.

