Groucho Marx Predicted Night Four Of The Republican Convention

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 15:32 Hits: 12

It was another night of telling people that Joe Biden’s America will be worse that Lord Damp Nut’s America. And I think we are all left wondering, well, what is he doing about any of it? The AP: “As he laid out his case for reelection, President Trump deployed a powerful, and familiar, political tactic: fear. “In a tradition-defying convention address delivered from the White House, Trump painted a grim portrait of violence in American cities run by Democrats and populated by voters who largely oppose him. Though his depictions were at odds with the full reality on the ground in those cities, Trump held himself up as the last best hope for keeping lawlessness from reaching suburban communities — the same communities where he needs to stem the tide of voters turning against the Republican Party. “Fear has long been wielded by politicians, in part because it works.” Prznint Stupid “profoundly accepted” (his words) the Republican nomination before a future super-spreader crowd of un-distanced and un-masked mouth breathers from Possum Hollar on the White House’s South Lawn:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/groucho-marx-predicted-night-four