The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Groucho Marx Predicted Night Four Of The Republican Convention

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

It was another night of telling people that Joe Biden’s America will be worse that Lord Damp Nut’s America. And I think we are all left wondering, well, what is he doing about any of it? The AP: “As he laid out his case for reelection, President Trump deployed a powerful, and familiar, political tactic: fear. “In a tradition-defying convention address delivered from the White House, Trump painted a grim portrait of violence in American cities run by Democrats and populated by voters who largely oppose him. Though his depictions were at odds with the full reality on the ground in those cities, Trump held himself up as the last best hope for keeping lawlessness from reaching suburban communities — the same communities where he needs to stem the tide of voters turning against the Republican Party. “Fear has long been wielded by politicians, in part because it works.” Prznint Stupid “profoundly accepted” (his words) the Republican nomination before a future super-spreader crowd of un-distanced and un-masked mouth breathers from Possum Hollar on the White House’s South Lawn:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/groucho-marx-predicted-night-four

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version