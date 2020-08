Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 05:52 Hits: 10

Republicans have their turn this week holding their convention to renominate Donald Trump to run for a second term as president of the United States. As with the Democrats last week, the coronavirus pandemic forced Republicans to rethink holding a convention while remaining socially distant. VOA’s Steve Redisch examines how it is working.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/republicans-and-democrats-adapt-conventions-coronavirus-pandemic-4401611