Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 23:34 Hits: 6

Louis DeJoy reportedly tells officials he's setting up a task force to make sure each mail processing plant has sufficient capacity to handle the expected surge in mailed ballots this year.

(Image credit: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/27/906676745/postmaster-general-vows-to-election-officials-hell-treat-ballots-like-gold?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics