GOP Convention Shows Footage From Spain To Warn About 'Biden's America'

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

You didn't expect anything truthful from the Republican National Convention, did you? On the first night, as one of their videos played, voiceovers forecasted the evil violent unrest that awaits should Joe Biden be elected president. The images that flashed across the screen, however, weren't of unrest in Biden's America. In fact, one of them wasn't even a photo of America at all. It was a photo of fires burning in a street in Spain. According to Buzzfeed News: As first reported by Catalonian public broadcaster CCMA and independently verified by BuzzFeed News, one of the four images of protests was filmed in October 2019 in Barcelona. Protests broke out in the city after Spanish courts sentenced Catalan separatist activists to prison. The image used during the RNC video showed fires burning in the streets. One of those same streets can be seen as being in Barcelona by using Google Street View.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/gop-convention-shows-footage-spain-warn

