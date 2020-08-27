Sen. Kamala Harris Hammers Trump On His Many Failures Right Before His Big RNC Night

Articles

So, in absolutely inspired timing, Sen. Kamala Harris delivered a 20-minute speech deriding Donald Trump for his incompetence, weakness, and ego — just hours before his big party night to close out the Republican National Convention. Trump is probably mainlining tranquilizers as we speak so that he can keep him self from screaming the n-word throughout the night on a hot mic. She offered sympathy to Americans at the mercy of Hurricane Laura, the wildfires in California, spoke to the devastation of COVID-19 exacerbated by Trump, and the racial reckoning this nation needs in order to move forward from this much justified unrest from police brutality against Black people. We also see pain, hurt, and destruction in the aftermath of yet another Black man shot by police. Jacob Blake, shot 7 times in the back in broad daylight in front of his 3 young sons. 7 times… in the back… in broad daylight… in front of his 3 sons. As Vice President Biden put it, the shots fired at Mr. Blake pierced the soul of our nation. It’s sickening to watch. It’s all too familiar. And it must end. [...] We should not confuse them [peaceful protesters] [/peaceful]with those looting and committing acts of violence, including, the shooter who was arrested for murder. And make no mistake, we will not let these vigilantes and extremists derail the path to justice.

