Senate primary pits Kennedy dynasty against longtime progressive

Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III elbow bumps Sen. Edward J. Markey after a Massachusetts Senate primary debate (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) has the family name on the line in the Bay State’s Senate primary against incumbent Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), as the race tightens and slips toward Markey’s favor.

Kennedy, the grandson of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy and great-grandnephew of President John F. Kennedy, was first elected to Congress in 2012. He entered the race for Senate after early polling showed he had a significant 14 point lead in a hypothetical matchup against Markey.

Markey, on the other hand, has been a fixture on Capitol Hill since 1976, serving in the House before his election to the Senate in 2013 to fill the seat of Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.). He has been an advocate — and co-sponsor — of the progressive Green New Deal in Congress.

Despite competing against the wealthy Kennedy political dynasty, Markey has outpaced Kennedy in fundraising. Markey has raised $11.6 million as of Aug. 12, while spending $10.3 million. He now has $3.5 million cash on hand. Kennedy has raised nearly $8.7 million, having spent $11.5 million. Kennedy rolled roughly $4 million from his House committee into his Senate run. He had just $1.4 million left in the bank earlier this month.

In the current election cycle — much like 2018 — Democratic incumbents have faced challenges from younger, progressive challengers. But in Massachusetts, Markey, not Kennedy, is considered the progressive in the race. Yet he has also received support from a number of establishment Democrats in the state.

Markey has received endorsements from progressive lawmakers such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Markey co-sponsored the Green New Deal legislation that Ocasio-Cortez and progressive groups have championed. He has also been endorsed by former Vice President Al Gore and former presidential candidate Tom Steyer — more moderate members of the party who are also committed to tackling climate change. And he has been endorsed by the Boston Globe — the largest paper in the state.

Kennedy, though, has his own star-powered line up of endorsements. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) endorsed Kennedy this week, and he received endorsements from the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Texas).

Some Democrats are questioning Kennedy’s challenge to Markey, saying he should opt to wait for a vacancy because both candidates consider themselves progressives with similar policy positions. Kennedy, though, has argued that voters should choose him to bring youth into the office and an increased quality of constituency services, instead of focusing on policy differences.

Each candidate has also seen large outside spending in the campaign. New Leadership PAC has spent $3.5 million supporting Kennedy’s candidacy and opposing Markey. The PAC is backed by labor groups and reserved a large number of media buys across the state, the Boston Globe reported . Markey asserted that the group received millions from the campaign committee of Kennedy’s father — former Rep. Joseph Kennedy (D-Mass.) — donations that may not have been made public yet due to the timing of the group’s filings. Kennedy has called for his family to not put money into the group.

IBEW Local 103 — the Boston area’s electricians union — has also spent $150,000 in the race to support Kennedy.

Markey, too, has big outside spenders. United for Massachusetts has spent $2.7 million to support Markey. Its largest donor is Robert Hale, the CEO of Granite Telecommunications, who donated $250,000 to the PAC. Environment America Action Fund spent $146,000 supporting Markey.

Although Kennedy started the race as both the challenger and the favorite, the race has tightened in recent weeks. Some polls even show Markey with a healthy lead over Kennedy. The Boston Herald reported that three separate polls show Markey leading Kennedy outside of the margins of error — one with Markey leading Kennedy 52 percent to 40 percent.



