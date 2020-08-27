Man Charged In Kenosha Shooting Was In The Front Row Of Iowa Trump Rally Last January

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 02:35 Hits: 4

Considering the lineups to attend a Trump rally, pre-COVID, were really long, it's probably not too far-fetched to imagine Rittenhouse being a diehard MAGA. That shouldn't surprise anyone. Source: Business Insider The law enforcement–obsessed 17-year-old who was charged with shooting and killing two people and injuring another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during protests for Jacob Blake appeared in the front row at a Donald Trump rally in January. Kyle Howard Rittenhouse’s social media presence is filled with him posing with weapons, posting “Blue Lives Matter,” and supporting Trump for president. Footage from the Des Moines, Iowa, rally on Jan. 30 shows Rittenhouse feet away from the president, in the front row, to the left of the podium. He posted a TikTok video from the event. BuzzFeed News first reported that Rittenhouse attended the Trump rally at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, at the end of January. A screenshot of a C-Span broadcast showed the teenager just a few feet away from President Donald Trump in the crowd. Rittenhouse also posted a TikTok video of the event.

