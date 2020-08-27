Former Sheriff David Clarke Was Key Fundraiser For Bannon’s ‘We Build The Wall’

Articles

As you probably know, last week, Bannon and Kolfage were arrested and charged with lining their own pockets with money donated to their nonprofit for the purpose of building the border wall (that Trump promised Mexico would pay for). Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy explains how Clarke’s cowboy hat and law-and-order image made him invaluable for getting those donors to pony up. For instance, in July 2019 Clarke appeared at a “Summer-Long Wall-a-Thon” to raise money for We Build the Wall. As inspiring music played, Clarke offered a rhapsodic call for donations to “privately build the wall” to “secure our border against illegal immigration, crime, drugs and human smuggling,” something a tough sheriff like him knew all about, having encountered such problems in Milwaukee, he explained. “Never underestimate the determination of the American people when they want to get something done,” he declared. “You can always count on the American people to step up in a moment of crisis.… to dig deep in their pockets, give whatever they can… If American people don’t step up, we can’t get this thing done."

