CDC Changes COVID Testing Rules While Dr. Fauci Was Having Surgery

Category: World Politics

Donald Trump has been pushing the CDC to change their testing guidelines and recommendations for COVID based on his desire to lower the overall positive number of cases ahead of the election. So, the CDC did his bidding - on the exact day that Dr. Fauci was under anesthesia, having surgery for throat polyps. CNN reports that the COVID Task Force meeting occurred on August 20th and during this meeting, they updated their guidelines to reflect the position that "asymptomatic people may not need to be tested for Covid-19, even if they've been in close contact with an infected person." Dr. Fauci said:

