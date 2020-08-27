Daniel Dale On Convention Lies: 'It's Hard For Me To Know Where To Start'

Articles

This was a response to last night's RNC sh*tshow we can all relate to. Anderson Cooper asked Daniel Dale what kind of fact-checking he had. "Anderson, there is just so much dishonesty and inaccuracy at this convention, it's hard for me to know where to start," Dale said. "It's not just big things, on broad revisionism on the pandemic. It's inaccuracy, carelessness. Lara Trump cites a fake Abraham Lincoln quote. A number of false claims from vice president Mike Pence. He repeated one of Trump's own lies. Because of them we now have veterans choice. "As I said over and over, Obama signed that Choice law in 2014. Trump signed a 2018 law that modified and expanded the Choice program but did not create it. "Trump boasted twice that Trump had, quote, 'suspended all travel from China.' He didn't. He imposed a partial travel restriction that contained multiple exemptions. Tens of thousands of people kept coming over after that. "Pence said Biden wants open borders. I know this is rhetoric, but it's just wrong. I think it's also notable how speakers like Laura Trump pretend that the pandemic did not happen at all. She said that 4.3 million new jobs have been created for women. Well, it was a gain of about 4 million since January 17, as of March. Then we had a crash. As of July, women have lost a net over 3 million jobs during Trump's presidency.

