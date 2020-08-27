Jared Kushner Runs Away After Suggesting NBA Players Are 'Privileged'

Articles

CBS White House correspondent Paula Reid noted on Twitter: "Jared Kushner refuses to answer questions from @Yamiche or myself about #JacobBlake #HurricanLaura or new #coronavirus testing guidelines, after he spoke with CNBC." The CNBC interview with Kushner was...special. Jared Kushner to CNBC: "The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially."Wow. "Take a night off from work." Wow. pic.twitter.com/jrI7ICIDgu — The Recount (@therecount) August 27, 2020 Jared Kushner made $135 million last year despite being an unpaid Trump advisor...he does not speak got working Americans. He needs to keep LeBron's name out his damn mouth. https://t.co/1aRHezU3QE — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) August 27, 2020

