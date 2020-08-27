Mike Pence On Trump: Believe Me Or Your Lying Eyes And Ears!

Articles

Thursday, 27 August 2020

If you watched Pence's speech last night, it was as if the entire Trump presidency never happened. Have Obama and Biden have been ruling over the country these last three and a half years? Apparently Mike Pence would like you to think so. Reality check: a pandemic rips throughout the country, and civil rights protests are logical responses to the continued murders and assaults of Black Americans by law enforcement. Yet, instead of being a calming presence, Donald Trump and his administration have inflamed protesters and incited violence and murder by right-wing militia and white supremacist movements who are hoping to be deputized in their efforts to attack protesters with no consequences. Today another 1 million Americans filed for unemployment after the virus shut down America, yet Mike Pence bragged that they helped the economy gain millions of jobs back. Pence, like Larry Kudlow before him, claimed that before Trump took office our economy was in a recession. That's a lie. Obama moved the unemployment rate from 10% (the 2008 crash) to 4.7% in his eight years in office. One of the craziest things Pence said was that Trump is fighting to defend America's shameful heritage of slavery in the Confederacy: "And if you want a president who falls silent when our heritage is demeaned or insulted, then he’s not your man.” "Our" heritage? You know EXACTLY who he was talking to.

