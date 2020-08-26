NBA Postpones Playoff Games After Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Over Blake Shooting

Articles

The NBA announced on Wednesday afternoon that three games have been postponed and will be rescheduled after the Milwaukee Bucks’ boycotted Game 5 of a first-round playoff series earlier in the day, as unrest has gripped Kenosha, Wisconsin after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

The Bucks reportedly made the decision to boycott Wednesday’s game over the shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer declined to give a straightforward answer when asked before the game whether the Bucks planned a boycott or protest. On Monday, Buderholzer opened his pregame media session with a statement of support for Blake and his family and condemned police brutality.

“Our team has had lots of conversations and has a high level of concern and wants to continue to fight for racial justice, for social justice, for the end of excessive use of force by police, but I think it’s best for our team conversations and what we’re thinking and doing to stay private until if and when a player or myself decides something needs to be made public,” Budenholzer said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Journal Sentinel also reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers are also reportedly were discussing boycotting their Game 5.

