GOP Rep. Mark Walker Says He Was Contacted About Liberty University Job

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 17:49 Hits: 5

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) has said he was contacted by a Liberty University board member about the potential of taking the helm at the evangelical institution following the resignation of Jerry Falwell Jr. on Monday.

The former pastor, who is also vice-chair of the House Republican Conference, had already decided against another run for Congress this year and told Politico that while hadn’t really considered the post, he was not entirely closed off to the idea after he was contacted by a handful of students alumni, and church leaders.

“It’s not something I have considered, but Liberty University is too important to go without strong leadership,” Walker said.

Walker was among the top conservatives who suggested Falwell step down amid a series of scandals, calling his alleged behavior “appalling.”

“I have talked with a board member but my focus is for the Liberty University family to find healing while continuing its mission of developing Christ-centered men and women with the values, knowledge, and skills essential to impact the world,” Walker told Politico.

Earlier this week, Walker accused Democrats during a House Oversight Committee hearing of trying to “cancel” an ally of President Donald Trump, Louis DeJoy, claiming that the postmaster general was not who Democratic members of Congress had “villainized him to be.”

Walker may also be a contender for the Senate seat of Richard Burr (R-NC), who will not seek re-election at the conclusion of his term in 2022.

