Wednesday, 26 August 2020

NPR's Steve Inskeept speaks with Democratic consultant and commentator Paul Begala about the Republican National Convention and President Trump's reelection campaign.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/26/906145026/democratic-strategist-paul-begala-comments-on-gop-convention?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics