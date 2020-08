Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 09:07 Hits: 0

First lady Melania Trump addresses the GOP convention. The third night of protests in Kenosha, Wis., turns deadly. And, Hurricane Laura grows stronger as it approaches the Texas-Louisiana border.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/26/906144984/morning-news-brief?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics