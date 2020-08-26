Chris Wallace Exposes Hatch Act Violations Of RNC's Night Two

Articles

On the Fox RNC coverage Tuesday night, nary a mention was made about the campaign events that took place on the grounds of the White House and from the Secretary of State, Neither are to be used for political purposes. The Hatch Act is the law. And the State Department's own regulations prohibit a Secretary of State from engaging in domestic politics. If you listen to host Martha McCallum, Brett Baier, Brit Hume, and Dana Perino, you would think the second night's proceedings were perfectly normal and in line with hundreds of years of protocol. Instead of commenting on what the speakers said whether it was complimentary or a truth bomb about the many platitudes, lies, misstatements, and conspiracy theories that were spewed throughout Day 2, Chris Wallace focused on a very important point: "What stands out to me is about two or three weeks ago Donald Trump said that he might make his acceptance speech at the White House and there was an uproar in Washington. Republican Senate leaders said 'that can't happen, we can have that.' That barrier was blown away for good or for ill." He went on to list several other actions Trump took which for any other president would be considered unlawful. And then Wallace focused on the most egregious of them all - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “I think perhaps most controversial of all we had to be Secretary of State Mike Pompeo making an openly political speech from a diplomatic hot-spot in Jerusalem,” Wallace said.

