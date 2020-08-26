Gun Control Debate Takes Center Stage at Republican Convention

Articles

The nation's contentious debate over Second Amendment rights and gun control legislation took center stage in both parties' presidential conventions this month. Republicans highlighted the issue Monday night as a St. Louis, Missouri, couple who drew attention for pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in front of their home earlier this year, spoke in support of President Donald Trump. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the key differences on guns between Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

