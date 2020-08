Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 15:00 Hits: 3

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday warned he did not expect a quick breakthrough on stalled coronavirus relief talks, floating the possibility that they could drag into an end-of-September government funding fight.Meadows...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/513732-meadows-not-optimistic-about-quick-end-to-stalemate-on-coronavirus