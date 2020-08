Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 15:30 Hits: 10

With the presidential election drawing nearer, we want to hear how California's Generation Z voters feel about the political system and what issues matter most to them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/26/905879800/gen-z-california-voters-what-matters-most-to-you-this-presidential-election?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics