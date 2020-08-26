The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Invites QAnon Candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene To His WH RNC Speech

CNN’s KFile has some info on just what kind of person Trump invited to the White House. Greene is poised to be elected to Congress this fall after winning the primary in a conservative district. She has previously embraced QAnon, the false conspiracy theory that claims a "deep state" is working to overthrow President Donald Trump and that the President has been secretly fighting to bring down a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles that has infiltrated the US government and other elite institutions. … Greene has subsequently backtracked on her embrace of the conspiracy, telling Fox News last week, "once I started finding misinformation, I decided that I would choose another path." That “other path” should reassure no one. As C&L previously reported, she called Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “anti-American” and said, “we’re going to kick that bitch out of Congress. Greene blamed the Las Vegas mass shooting on a conspiracy to take away guns and she accused George Soros of collaborating with Nazis.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/trump-invites-qanon-candidate-marjorie

