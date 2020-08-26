GOP Congressman Joked About Rape, Sex With 15-Year-Olds

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 14:00 Hits: 4

Moral of the story, be careful what you post online, even if you're joking around because it will come back to bite you in the ass. As for Mast, he could very well lose to Pam Keith in FL-18. Here's hoping anyway. Source: Sun-Sentinel South Florida Congressman Brian Mast joked about rape and referenced sex with 15-year-old girls in old Facebook comments to a friend who is now his campaign manager. The messages were posted years ago, but they’ve surfaced in Mast’s tough re-election fight against Democratic challenger Pam Keith. Mast, a 40-year-old Republican, represents one of South Florida’s most competitive swing districts. He apologized for the remarks on Tuesday. One of the comments involves a Feb. 23, 2009, photo of a bar outing posted by Rocco LeDonni, who is now Mast’s campaign manager. The photo was taken during LeDonni’s vacation to South Africa. Mast commented, “im so proud of you... i hope you hook up with at least fifteen 15 year olds over there.... its legel there right.” Mast later released a statement, apologizing for his remarks.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/gop-congressman-joked-about-rape-15-year