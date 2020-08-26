Melania Trump Headlines Second Night of Republican National Convention

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020

On the second night of the four-day Republican National Convention, first lady Melania Trump offered her case for a second term for President Donald Trump, joining others, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who broke with tradition and delivered his speech from Jerusalem. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this recap.

Camera: Laurentius Wahyudi Produced by: Kim Weeks

