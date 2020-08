Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 19:44 Hits: 4

White voters without a college degree helped President Trump win in 2016. But census data show they make up less eligible voters now. The electorate has more whites with college degrees and Latinx.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/25/905926980/how-the-electorate-has-changed-since-2016?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics