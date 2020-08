Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 20:26 Hits: 3

In His Truth Is Marching On, Jon Meacham offers an introduction to one decade in the late congressman's life. The book doesn't quite seek to be more, but this may leave some readers disappointed.

(Image credit: Random House)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/25/905939317/you-have-to-believe-its-all-going-to-work-out-john-lewis-says-in-new-biography?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics