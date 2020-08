Articles

Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Earlier this month, Jack Brewer, a former NFL player and a supporter of President Trump's reelection, was charged with insider trading. Now, he's set to speak at the Republican National Convention.

(Image credit: Johan Ordonez/AFP via Getty Images)

