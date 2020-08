Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 04:42 Hits: 6

The first lady, not often one for the spotlight, addressed the Republican National Convention on Tuesday from the White House Rose Garden. Watch her full remarks.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/26/906093300/people-are-anxious-melania-trump-takes-on-pandemic-protests-in-rnc-speech?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics