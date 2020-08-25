The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Victory: Judge Blocks Florida School Reopening Order

Teachers unions on Monday welcomed "a victory for students and educators" in Florida after a judge temporarily blocked the state's order that schools open for in-person instruction five days a week in August or risk losing funding. "Huge!!" tweeted American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten in response to the ruling. Judge Charles Dodson of Leon County Circuit Court wrote in his ruling that the "Florida constitution requires the state to ensure our schools operate safely. Defendants, however, through the order and its application, have essentially ignored the requirement of school safety by requiring the statewide opening of brick-and-mortar schools to receive already allocated funding." "Because defendants cannot constitutionally directly force schools statewide to reopen without regard to safety during a global pandemic, they cannot do it indirectly by threatening loss of funding through the order," wrote Dodson, adding that "what has been clearly established is... opening schools will most likely increase Covid-19 cases in Florida."

