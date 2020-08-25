Jacob Blake Jr.'s Family Brought Raw Truth And Emotion To Today's Press Conference

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Jacob Blake's family and attorneys held a press conference this afternoon while the young father of six lay in surgery, paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back SEVEN TIMES at point blank range by a white police office in Kenosha, Wisconsin. One of his sisters, Letetra Wideman, spoke for not even two minutes, but she said a mouthful, to which I cannot even begin to add, so allow us to simply elevate her words. WIDEMAN: I am my brother's keeper. And when you say the name Jacob Blake, make sure you say father. Make sure you say cousin. Make sure you say son. Make sure you say uncle. But most importantly, make sure you say human. Human life. Let it marinade in your mouth, in your minds. A human life. Just like every single one of y'all. And we're human. And his life matters. So many people have reached out to me telling me they're sorry that this happened to my family. Well, don't be sorry because this has been happening to my family for a long time. Longer than I can account for. It happened to Emmett Till. Emmett Till is my family. Philando, Mike Brown, Sandra. This has been happening to my family. And I've shed tears for every single one of these people that it's happened to. This is nothing new.

