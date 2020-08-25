The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked Mercilessly For Her Shrieking Screed At The RNC

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Donald Trump Jr's sidepiece, and Melania lookalike Kim Guilfoyle, gave an absolutely unhinged speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention. It was a cross between a Hitler speech and the eponymous Dwight Schrute awards acceptance from the Office (Season 2, Episode 17). Twitter watched in horror, and the memes, gifs and mocking tweets poured in. Some had music tracks overlaid, some had flames leaping around her feet, others were just hilarious. Here are some of my personal favorites: OMG I can’t stop laughing at Morning Joe’s comparison of ⁦⁦@kimguilfoyle⁩’s RNC speech w/ Dwight Schrute’s Mussolini speech from #TheOffice ???????????? #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/s9F3NTGqHZ

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/kimberly-guilfoyle-gives-totally-insane

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version