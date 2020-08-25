Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked Mercilessly For Her Shrieking Screed At The RNC

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Donald Trump Jr's sidepiece, and Melania lookalike Kim Guilfoyle, gave an absolutely unhinged speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention. It was a cross between a Hitler speech and the eponymous Dwight Schrute awards acceptance from the Office (Season 2, Episode 17). Twitter watched in horror, and the memes, gifs and mocking tweets poured in. Some had music tracks overlaid, some had flames leaping around her feet, others were just hilarious. Here are some of my personal favorites: OMG I can’t stop laughing at Morning Joe’s comparison of ⁦⁦@kimguilfoyle⁩’s RNC speech w/ Dwight Schrute’s Mussolini speech from #TheOffice ???????????? #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/s9F3NTGqHZ

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/kimberly-guilfoyle-gives-totally-insane