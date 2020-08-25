First Night Of The RNC Pays Tribute To... Dwight Schrute?

Articles

Well. Kimberley Guilfoyle gave quite the speech last night, one that made me suspect she shares her boyfriend's predilection for Peruvian marching powder. Morning Joe cleverly intercut her speech with the famous speech Dwight Schrute of "The Office" gave when he was selected as Dunder Mifflin's Salesman of the Year. Joe Scarborough was bemused. "Ladies and gentlemen, your 2020 Republican National Convention. Wow. Good morning, it's -- I just -- you know, Willie, I just don't know where to go with what we all saw yesterday and what we saw last night," Scarborough said. "I was thinking back, people deeply offended in 1992 by Pat Buchanan's speech. And I mean, let me tell you something, that was -- that was Churchill in the House of Commons in 1940 compared to everything we saw last night. A bizarre collection of alternative facts and alternative realities told by cranks and misfits that would never be allowed inside any convention before this." He pointed out the gun-carrying couple that insisted Joe Biden wants to abolish the suburbs.

