Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 13:33 Hits: 2

On the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, traditional Republicans like former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott delivered speeches that sharply contrasted with the Trump enthusiasts who spoke, like Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew makes sense of the varied night.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-it-was-trumpism-vs-traditionalism-at-night-1-of-the-rnc/