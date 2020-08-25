The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Politics Podcast: It Was Trumpism vs. Traditionalism At Night 1 Of The RNC

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

 
More: Apple Podcasts | ESPN App |RSS

On the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, traditional Republicans like former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott delivered speeches that sharply contrasted with the Trump enthusiasts who spoke, like Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew makes sense of the varied night.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-it-was-trumpism-vs-traditionalism-at-night-1-of-the-rnc/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version