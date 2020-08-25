Pundits Whine About The Death Of Conservative Values, But Donald Trump Embodies Them

Articles

Tuesday, 25 August 2020

At MSNBC, aka The Joe Scarborough Rest Home For Retired Serious Republicans, there is much serious intoning about the Trump "cult of personality" and how Republicans "don't stand for conservative values anymore." Bullsh*t. The only difference between the old Republican Party and the new one is that Trump refuses to meekly use the right language, the soothing cover story. You know, the one where they talk about "small government" and "free enterprise," blah blah blah. Because no one will admit that the small government mantra was actually never more than an rationale to cut taxes. Republicans use ideology to hide their policies. This isn't just my opinion; any historian knows the soaring language was a ruse Republicans used to cover their real agenda. I pay attention to what they do. Every single thing you see any Republican do, at least in my lifetime, is built around a simple concept: Give me back my money. There is no "fair" amount of taxes to be paid -- they want to keep all of it. And so they deeply resent the government programs that require them to pay taxes. They deeply resent any regulation that gets in the way of their profits. This is why they always talk about "balanced budgets" -- except when there's a Republican president. And that leads me to the other thing they stand for: Cheap, disposable labor with no legal protections for workers.

